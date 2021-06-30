Going digital: Mobile driver’s licenses now available to Utahns

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Utah driver licenses are going digital, and interested residents can get set up starting Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division announced Utah citizens desiring to get a mobile driver’s license put on their smartphones can head to the UCCU building at 3333 Digital Drive in Lehi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive assistance from staff on doing so.

It seems fitting this digital advance is being done in the heart of Utah’s Silicon Slopes.

Interested in getting your mobile driver license? Utah citizens can head to UCCU at 3333 Digital Dr, Lehi from 10am-2pm today where our @utahdld staff will help you get an mDL. Be sure to bring your valid driver license. Find more info about Utah's mDL: https://t.co/dYYOiRXduC pic.twitter.com/yoeXFOLnt0 — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) June 30, 2021

The mobile driver’s license program will be the first in the nation, a press release on March 30 stated it would begin with 100 select participants. Wednesday’s availability appears to indicate an expansion.

Touted as contactless and secure, the digital driver’s license can be accessed on an app and then downloaded to the mobile device. The license comes equipped with a scannable QR code that can used anywhere IDs are required for scanning verification. Any information given on the license is selectively shared and can be limited to as much as a photograph and fact that the holder is of age, increasing privacy as compared to all the info shown on a physical license.

Those who still prefer having a physical card will also have increased security and a new look as the DLD recently unveiled a new design with increased fraud protection.