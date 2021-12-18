Going 85 mph through a Davis County residential area, car crashes into signs, another car, and finally, a house

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A vehicle traveling around 60 miles per hour in excess of the speed limit crashed into an unoccupied Davis County home on Friday night, sending two people to the hospital.

According to a statement from the Centerville Police Department, 39-year-old Brandon Paul Levie was driving his Subaru Outback northbound on 400 W when it blew through a crosswalk slow sign at Chase Lane before proceeding to also continue through the stop sign-controlled intersection without stopping at a high rate of speed.

The report continues to state that Levie’s Subaru then side-swiped a different Subaru, forcing it to crash into a mailbox, before entering a roadway, driving across a couple of front lawns, and finally coming to a stop after going airborne and crashing into a house.

Both Levie and the person in the other Subaru were taken to the hospital and determined to have minor injuries and scrapes. At the scene, officers believed that Levie’s condition was more critical due to his incoherence, but medical staff at the hospital determined this was likely due to a controlled substance he had ingested.

Officers also found MDMA or Ecstacy hidden in Levie’s shoes and have sought a warrant for a blood test. He has been booked into the Davis County Jail on driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.