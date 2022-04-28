WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in West Jordan.

The community has gathered to raise money for the funeral expenses for Eli Mitchell after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle to the store for a snack.

The suspect, 50-year-old Mason Andrews Ohms, fled the scene and was later arrested by police that same night.

Mitchell was a student at West Jordan Middle School.

A statement on the GoFundme fundraiser for Mitchell says:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we find ourselves reflecting on our sweet Eli who was tragically taken too soon. In typical, Eli fashion, we are choosing to remember the many fun times.”

So far, $23,185 has been raised for the $25,000 goal.