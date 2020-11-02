Go green and save money with free rides from GREENbike on election day

SALT LAKE CITY. (ABC4) – Looking for a way to get to a polling station or dropbox location on November 3? GREENbike, Salt Lake City’s non-profit bike-share system, is providing free rides to the public on Election Day.

On Tuesday, all Salt Lake City residents will be able to ride GREENbikes for free during the 24-hour period by using the promo code “202020” at any GREENbike kiosk. Riders can take as many 30-minute trips as they want during the 24-hour window.

Ballot Drop Box Locations near GREENbike stations include:

Salt Lake City Library at 420 S 200 E

Salt Lake County Government Center at 2001 S State St.

“We hope anyone interested, both those familiar and unfamiliar with the program, hops on the opportunity to ride our bikes for free this Tuesday,” says GREENbike Executive Director & Founder Ben Bolte

Over the past seven years, residents riding GREENbikes have offset more than 5.5 million pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the air and avoided more than 6 million vehicle miles from impacting local roads. GREENbikers burned more than 78 million calories—roughly 272,000 slices of pizza—in the process.

The local non-profit bike-share system is dedicated to offering the community an affordable, convenient, and sustainable transportation option.