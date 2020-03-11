Glimpse into a 24-hour self-quarantine

SALT LAKE COUNTY, (ABC4 News) – Part of the process to fight against the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, is to self-quarantine. ABC4’S Hailey Hendricks spent 24 hours in a voluntary self-quarantine at her home, documenting the experience. This news article is for demonstration purposes only. She does not have any signs or symptoms of the virus.

If health officials suspect you may have COVID-19 and self-quarantine is required, officials are asking the public to wear a mask and wipe down surfaces outside of your confined space to help limit the spread to others.

To better understand how isolating this process can be, ABC4’s Hailey Hendricks spent 24 hours in a voluntary self-quarantine at her home, documenting the experience.

Joe Dougherty, with the Utah Division of Emergency Management, told ABC4 News about what one should know about a self-quarantine:

Q: What should a person who’s being placed under self-quarantine know?

A: “Since you’re going to be quarantining, we would recommend that you stay in your room and don’t have contact with anyone else in the house. You would need to follow specific recommendations from local health departments if you are actually under a quarantine or isolation order.”

A: “You also want to make sure you avoid sharing any personal, household items. No utensils, cups, bowls. Or you want to be careful about your bathroom items. Hairbrushes and things that you might touch. And so, anything a virus could sit on, and someone else could touch and pick up and use. It’s a way of transporting that. So, there just needs to be extra care.”

Q: What about pets?



A: “It’s important for people with pets to remember to limit their contact with pets as well. We don’t expect that pets would get the coronavirus disease, but they could be transporters of it because if you have coughed or sneezed, the pet would then carry those potential germs to anyone else in the house.”

Q: What should the public know?

A: “And really, this is an opportunity for all of us to think more about others than think about ourselves. Really care about the rest of the community. And we do find that this is Utah, and people do care about their communities, they do care about one another, and sometimes, we’re going to have to forego some things that we might really like to do, but we just need to make sure we’re limiting the spread as much as possible.”

Q: What’s the difference between quarantine and isolation?

A: “Quarantine is something people would need to do if they are expected they could be in contact or at high risk for getting the virus. And isolation is if you do have the virus and you do need to stay away from people.”

While ABC4’s Hailey Hendricks was in voluntary self-quarantine, she talked to St. George resident Mark Jorgensen who was aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, later becoming in quarantine on the ship, and now to his home.

Q: How many days have you been in quarantine? Where have you been?

A: “I’ve been in quarantine for 30 days now. I’ve been quarantined in six places now: first, the ship; Travis Air Force Base; a Fairfield hospital, and then Folsom and Salt Lake City; and now home.”

Q: Is it nice to be back in the comfort of your home?

A: Yeah, it’s nice, it’s good to be back. But on the other hand, I just have to sit out on my deck and watch people go by golfing, and that just kills me. And I watch Jeri take off and go on a bike ride and that just kills me. So, in it’s almost harder, in some ways it’s harder being closer to it but still out of touch and out of reach.

