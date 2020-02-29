‘Give Kids a Smile’ program provides 400 Utah kids with no-cost dental care

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah School of Dentistry and partners hosted a no-cost dental care for 400 children as part of the American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program Saturday.

“Give Kids A Smile” is a national program launched in 2003 by the American Dental Association that provides no-cost care for thousands of children at hundreds of locations nationwide.







Saturday’s event provide treatment to 400 children who had been screened and qualified prior to the event.

Everyone who participates in the program volunteers their time and talents. Dr. Jim Williamson, co-founder and co-chair of the event says “The goal is to allow volunteer dentists and hygienists to focus on what they do best – provide care. To enable this, the Give Kids A Smile event needs resources like funding to procure equipment and supplies. The School of Dentistry stepped up to this challenge by offering the use of their clinic space and equipment for the event.”

