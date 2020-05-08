Girl Scout Cookies being sold at Harmons throughout Utah

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Harmons Grocery stores are helping the Girl Scouts by selling their cookies inside all their locations in Utah.

Girl Scouts of Utah (GSU) was left with over 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies due to having to end their sales early over COVID-19, a decision, they said, was to protect the safety and health of girls, families, volunteers, and staff.

Harmons Grocery is hoping to help sell the cookies for a limited time, and help GSU get their inventory down. Cookies will be sold at the same price you would pay to one of the girls at a cookie booth.

“We are extremely grateful to Harmons, a true example of a Hometown Hero for Girl Scouts here in Utah,” said Girl Scouts of Utah CEO, Lisa Hardin-Reynolds. “It is thanks to their generosity and willingness to partner with us that we will be able to not only connect customer with cookies, but most importantly, wrap up this year’s program for thousands of hard-working girl entrepreneurs.”

Thousands of Girl Scouts in Utah depend on the cookie program as it makes up more than 60% of GSU’s revenue, providing STEM, life skills, outdoor, and entrepreneurship programs to Girl Scouts throughout the state.