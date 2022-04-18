ROY, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, April 16, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in Roy.

A press release from Roy City Police states that the shots were reported in the area of 5500 S 2450 W, and that a car was observed leaving the scene by a Roy City Officer.

The officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop at 650 N I-15, and the car was occupied by four people, one juvenile girl and three adult men, none of whom are Roy City or Weber County residents.

Authorities say two handguns were located inside the car, and that the three men were booked into Weber County Jail on multiple firearms violations.

The juvenile girl was released to her parents.

Officers on scene discovered that a large party had been taking place and an argument between party goers broke out which reportedly led outside.

Officers found multiple shell casings outside the home of the original call.

A short time later, Roy City Police was notified of a juvenile girl at McKay Dee Hospital with a grazing bullet wound to her hip. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the girl was, in fact, involved in the incident.

Detectives are currently looking for witnesses, videos and possible other people of interest. It is possible that there were other injuries as well.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Truscott at vtruscott@royutah.org.