Girl, 15, hit by teenage driver in high school crosswalk

MILLVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 15-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after she was struck by another teenager Friday.

Police said a 16-year-old student was going 15mph and was exiting a roundabout at Ridgeline High School in Millville when they struck the victim in a crosswalk.

There was an obvious deformity of the leg and police said it was a possible broken femur.

Police said they are not sure of the victims’ condition but say her injuries do not appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

