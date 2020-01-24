Girl, 15, hit by teenage driver in high school crosswalk

MILLVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 15-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after she was struck by another teenager Friday.
Police said a 16-year-old student was going 15mph and was exiting a roundabout at Ridgeline High School in Millville when they struck the victim in a crosswalk.
There was an obvious deformity of the leg and police said it was a possible broken femur.
Police said they are not sure of the victims’ condition but say her injuries do not appear to be non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Activists flood National Mall in D.C. for annual ‘March for Life’
- Proposed airline ban could keep emotional support animals grounded
- ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Hobbit’ illustrator dies at 90 in Pennsylvania
- Virginia man sentenced 50 years for nationwide Snapchat child sexual exploitation ring
- Matilda, red-tailed, black cockatoo, from Tracy Aviary returns home