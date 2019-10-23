Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta held in Daybreak

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The great race happened on Utah’s Oquirrh Lake over the weekend, the Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta.

Dozen’s of giant pumpkins carved out into boats set sail, racing to the finish line.

The pumpkins weigh in at hundreds, even thousands of pounds each.

Aside from the pumpkin race, the whole day was filled with Harvest Festival activities including a petting zoo, pie-eating contest, crafts, and food trucks.

