Giant 60-foot tree topples on couple sitting in Highland yard

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – A couple escaped serious injury when a giant 60-foot tree tipped over while they were sitting outside in their yard.

With windy, stormy conditions hitting many cities in Utah on Saturday, even trees were not immune to severe weather damage.

According to the Lone Peak Fire Department, officials were called to a home near 6400 West 10500 North in a Highland neighborhood, with reports that people were trapped beneath a giant, fallen tree.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they discovered only one person was trapped, while the other remained unscathed.

Lone Peak Fire crews respond to a massive, 60-foot tree that fell on a Highland couple while sitting in their yard. (Courtesy of the Lone Peak Fire Department)

Moderate damage of yard furniture after a giant 60-foot tree falls on a Highland couple. (Courtesy of the Lone Peak Fire Department)

Lone Peak Fire crews extricate a person who is trapped beneath the fallen tree. (Courtesy of the Lone Peak Fire Department)

Fire crews worked for 20 minutes before they could extricate the trapped individual. (Courtesy of the Lone Peak Fire Department)

It took crews nearly 20 minutes to extricate the trapped individual.

Photos reveal the tree crushed the couple’s outdoor furniture, causing some moderate damage.

The trapped person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There was a second tree nearby leaning menacingly, but officials say the tree is in stable condition and poses no threat at this time.