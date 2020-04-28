Giant flag on display at Ogden Regional Medical Center to honor healthcare workers

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The organization “Follow the Flag” is honoring healthcare workers in Ogden with giant flag displays.

“The Lieutenant”, a giant, 30 x 60 foot American flag was first on display at Mckay-Dee hospital last week, but this week the flag was unfurled at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

The flag can be seen on the east side of the Medical Arts Building until Friday, May 1st.

“Having the flag on our campus will be a tremendous boost in morale to our caregivers who are being challenged like never before at this time,” said Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Courtesy: Ogden Regional Medical Center

