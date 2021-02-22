Get outside! It’s National Walk your dog day

In this April 1, 2020 photo, Betsy and David Sheen are joined by their dogs as they walk up their driveway after getting the mail at their home in Bowdoinham, Maine. The driveway walks help them to get exercise while dealing with the isolation brought on by the coronavirus. Rural states with older populations like Maine are facing special problems in dealing with the emotional and physical toll of isolation. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(ABC4) – Days are getting longer and temperatures will soon be going up! You know what that means? It means you need to get up and venture outside…But with your dog of course!

February 22 marks National Walk your Dog Day, and if getting more exercise is among your 2021 goals, you may have a natural personal trainer right by your side.

“Dogs can be great motivation to make fitness a part of your daily routine by going for daily walks, which also happens to be a safe and healthy activity during COVID-19,” informs Best Friends Animal Society.

It’s also important to prepare your four-legged friend for any journey, according to veterinarian and Front of the Pack co-founder Dr. Stephanie Wenban.

“An estimated 66% of dogs across America today suffer from poor joint health. Our dogs are leading longer and more adventurous lives than ever before, so it is important to consider joint health from a young age,” Dr. Wenban shares. “There are preventative steps that can help to keep your dog active and mobile throughout his or her life.”

Here are Dr. Wenban’s top five veterinary tips for keeping your dog’s joints healthy:

1. Start young

Over-exercise and feeding a diet that is not balanced for growing puppies can lead to changes in the growth plates and affect joint development, which in later life will lead to joint disease. Controlled, regular exercise and a good quality diet will set your puppy up for good joint health into the future.

2. Vary exercise

Try to vary the strain your dog’s joints are under by changing up their exercise routine. For example, try to switch between soft and hard surfaces regularly. Also try to vary the type of exercise your dog gets, as daily repetition of certain activities, such as chasing a ball can lead to joint problems in the future.

3. Watch their weight

Overweight dogs are around three times more likely to experience joint disease, such as arthritis and ruptured cruciate ligaments. Carrying extra weight leads to extra strain on the joints, so one of the best things you can do to help in preventing and alleviating joint disease is to keep your dog trim.

4. Regular veterinarian visits

Veterinarians are trained to spot even the most subtle differences in how your dog moves, so at least twice yearly visits to the vet should be essential. Spotting the early signs of discomfort and starting early treatment can help to delay the progression of joint disease, and keep your dog far more comfortable.





5. Supplements

Glucosamine and Chondroitin can help to preserve the spongy cartilage that provides an essential cushioning for joints. Other supplements such as Omega-3 fatty acids and Curcumin can help to balance inflammatory systems within the body and joints. One dog supplement that contains Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Omega-3 fatty acids and Curcumin is Move by Front Of The Pack.

Say you don’t have a dog to walk with? If you’re ready to take the step of finding a new best friend, there are thousands of amazing dogs waiting for you to foster or adopt them at a local shelter or rescue. To get started, visit www.bestfriends.org.