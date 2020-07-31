‘Get loud’: Utahns rally support in fight against human trafficking

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Utah saw events taking place all across the state to bring attention to the horror of human trafficking and to rally support in the fight against it.

Utah-based non-profit group, Operation Underground Railroad says there are more than 2 million child sex slaves worldwide and more than 30 million people trapped in modern-day slavery.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, between 2007 and 2019 there have been at least 332 cases of trafficking in the state.

Operation Underground Railroad held a rally at the Capitol Thursday evening to raise awareness of the worldwide and statewide issue. In addition to Salt Lake City, events were held in Logan, Orem, and St. George.

To report tips regarding human trafficking, you cancontact the Utah Attorney General’s Office by calling the Utah Human Trafficking Tipline at 801-200-3443 or the Internet Crimes Against Children Tipline at 801-281-1211.