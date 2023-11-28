SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — If you get a text saying that you need to update your DMV contact information, don’t click the link.

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles is urging Utahns to beware of a recent surge in fraudulent messages.

“The messages claim that the recipient has incomplete information on file and is required to update their DMV contact information,” the division said in a Tuesday statement.

The fake messages appear to come from “update@dmv.utah.gov.” In the body of the text, there’s a link, which officials say could lead to phishing websites.

A screenshot of a fraudulent text. (Courtesy of the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles)

Those who click the link and give out any details could compromise their personal information, officials said.

While the DMV said it does send people text messages about upcoming appointments, it doesn’t text requests for personal information.

Those who receive suspicious messages are asked to report them to the DMV at 801-297-7780.

The Federal Trade Commission says you can also report suspicious messages by copying them and forwarding the message to 7726 (SPAM). This will help cell phone providers spot and block similar messages.