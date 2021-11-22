GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio Pt. 2

UTAH (ABC4) – Take three tenors from Utah, mix their music with emotion, theatre, pop, and a little inspiration, you get GENTRI, an adult boy band who created their own sound called “cinematic pop”.

But their music’s far-reaching success isn’t all the trio is known for.

GENTRI has a worldwide following for their sounds of the holidays.

It’s on display this weekend at GENTRI’s holiday concert at the Eccles Theater, now becoming a Utah Christmas tradition.

ABC4’s Brian Carlson sat down with GENTRI at the Eccles Theater for a peek at their upcoming performance and new album.

An upbeat, infectious take on the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy” catapulted the group into new music fame. The song’s music video on YouTube landed the band 53 million views worldwide.

“We hope that people feel uplifted, I hope we give people the opportunity to sit back relax and think about their lives, and hopefully we can share a message that will help them,” says GENTRI’s Bradley Quinn Lever

The trio’s spin on holiday songs are now taking on a life of its own, loved even more than the band expected, appearing on Billboard charts in the same breath as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Josh Groban.

“You don’t know how, when, or in what ways it’s going to connect. You make this thing and you push it out into the world and go, ‘okay go do something,’ Casey Elliot says.

Their version of “O Holy Night” and its video showing a man being led to help a homeless family by someone who could be Jesus Christ has resonated with tens of millions of people.

“I think one of the most humbling and gratifying things as a musician is to cover a song that is so iconic. It’s risky because people have an idea in their mind of what it is supposed to be and if you try to imagine it in your own way that can backfire,” GENTRI’s Brad Robins tells ABC4.

“…To be able to say in at least some small degree we have tackled some of the most iconic songs ever produced particularly in the Christmas realm, /to have people come back and say this is one of their favorite arrangements is unbelievable and very humbling,” he adds.

GENTRI’s compilation of Christmas classics led them to an unexpected holiday adventure. Their now-signature Christmas concert is quickly becoming part of the fabric of Utah’s holidays.

“I think that’s one of the things we treasure and cherish the most, the Christmas tradition we’ve been able to build in our hometown,” Elliot explains.

“It’s right at the beginning of the Christmas Season and something that just kicks it off,” he adds.

The season has already arrived. GENTRI is preparing to perform their now annual holiday concert this weekend.

They’re excited to get back on-stage at Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater and recapture that holiday spirit through music

“We’re going to be gracing this stage right here, for our 5th Christmas season which we are very excited about, we’ve traveled around the world and seen some incredible venues, but to have a place like this to call home.

If you want to experience GENTRI in person, they’re performing 3 shows this weekend, one Friday night, and two on Saturday.

To purchase tickets and check out the full event info, click here.