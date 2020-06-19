Gentile Street Bridge in Layton to close for renovations

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Church Street bridge in Layton will reopen Saturday and the Gentile Street bridge will close; drivers should plan ahead.

Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation say the bridge will close for just over two months for widening and replacement of the driving surface.

Drivers will be directed to use Main Street and Layton Parkway to cross I-15.

The reconstruction of the two bridges is part of the I-15 Express Lanes project that is designed to improve traffic flow between Layton and Riverdale while also updating infrastructure on local streets for cities along the freeway.

Construction began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.

For the latest project information, visit udot.utah.gov/i15express. Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.