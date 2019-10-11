General deer hunting season starts October 19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The general deer hunting season in Utah is almost here. It officially opens October 19th. The team at Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to have a successful hunt so they sent Kent Hersey, a big game biologist, to appear on Good Morning Utah and offer tips and recommendations.

To learn more about hunts in Utah visit Utah DWR’s website.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories