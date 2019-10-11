General deer hunting season starts October 19

The general deer hunting season in Utah is almost here. It officially opens October 19th. The team at Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to have a successful hunt so they sent Kent Hersey, a big game biologist, to appear on Good Morning Utah and offer tips and recommendations.
To learn more about hunts in Utah visit Utah DWR’s website.
