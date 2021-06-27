Gateway takes safety precautions for only Fourth of July firework show

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It is a week from the Fourth of July and the Division of Natural Resources is asking folks not to set off personal fireworks, but instead attend a professional firework display.

Especially this year, the fear is fireworks not setoff correctly could create a fire.

Fireworks are banned in Salt Lake City so attending a professional show at locations like the Gateway, officials say, is the safest option.

“It’s a good year to consider an alternative way to celebrate the fourth of July,” Kait Webb with the DNR states.

The DNR says, last year fireworks sparked 65 wildfires and officials say this year could be worse as it is dryer than last year.

“It’s easy for a fire to spark in general, but again, as I mentioned – with fireworks comes a lot of sparks,” Webb said.

Personal-use fireworks in Salt Lake City are banned, so professional shows like the one at the Gateway is the only option.

“Everyone is welcome to come by its a free community event,” Gateway Marketing Director Jacklyn Briggs shares.

The Gateway will be taking its own safety precautions.

“We also have additional security that will clear the area surrounding the fall out zone and we have a full staff with extinguishers water and all of that on site,” Briggs adds.

While it is encouraged to view professional fireworks, city leaders and government officials understand how some may prefer to set off their own.

The DNR echos safety reminders.

“Find somewhere that is completely void of dry vegetation,” Webb informs. “It is really important to have water or fire extinguisher of some sort on hand”.

The firework show at the Gateway is on July fourth and starts at dusk.

Fireworks are only legal statewide between July 2-5, according to officials.