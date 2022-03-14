SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Flight prices are on the rise and gas prices are partly to blame along with another big reason; the pandemic.

The flights are becoming more expensive if the route is not a popular destination.

Also, flights are trying to stay competitive so some of them are raising their prices

For example, flight experts tell ABC 4 if someone is flying to Los Angeles prices are still pretty steady, but if they’re going to a less popular destination, the price has most likely already raised 10 to 20 percent.



“When you see 4 or 5 dollar gallon gas you’re obviously going to be worried because jet fuel is such a huge expense for airlines,” said Scott’s Cheap Flights senior flight expert Willis Orlando.

Airlines are trying to stay competitive with their prices but the sharp increase in oil is making it tough, but it’s even tougher on travelers.

“Try to book earlier because hopefully, the prices will go down again,” said traveler Elaine Wynne

Stephen and Elaine Wynn said they bought their tickets six months ago from Houston to Salt Lake City.

“I think it was like $500 each or something,” said Stephen Wynne. “It’s that long ago. I’m sorry it’s while the prices were still reasonable before the current surge.”

The surge hasn’t fully hit airlines yet.

Orlando said consumers will notice in the next few months if oil prices keep hitting record highs.

He said if somebody is looking to buy a domestic flight in the next few months do it ASAP.

“I’d try to lock that thing in by the end of March,” said Orlando. “I think it’d be a smart move on your part. You don’t want to play that wait-and-see game and be caught on the wrong end of fuel prices.”

He said as our country seems to be coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic that’s also triggering airlines to gradually increase flight prices.

“A lot of folks right now are seeing that gradual rise in airfares and are saying ‘the fuel prices, it’s what happening’ but this is actually already happening as demand increases,” said Orlando. “Demand was depleted all pandemic long and as demand, especially for domestic flights, got back to pre-pandemic levels airlines have had more leeway to gradually raise those fares.”

Orlando told ABC4 roughly one-third of the ticket cost comes from gas prices.

Airlines usually stock up on gas for weeks even months, so they’ll be a bigger impact soon if the prices stay high.

If you have an international flight to book in the next year the advice is to wait at least a few months before buying.