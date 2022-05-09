SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to go up.

Gas prices are within “striking distance of another record high,” according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.32, up 18 cents from April, and 1 cent below the all-time high set on March 11.

The cost of Diesel fuel also soared to another all-time high over the weekend, at $5.53 per gallon.

Fuel prices are being pushed higher by increasing demand and rising oil prices due to concern about less Russian oil entering the global market.