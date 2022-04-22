WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A natural gas leak has shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway on Friday morning.

The West Jordan Police and West Jordan Fire Department are currently at the scene.

Officials say roads along 9000 S will be closed from 3400 West to Bangerter Highway.

UDOT says the roads are scheduled to reopen around 11 a.m. on Friday, but that could change.

Authorities are still working to discover the source of the gas leak at this time.

Drivers headed to the area should expect traffic delays or plan to take an alternate route at this time.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.