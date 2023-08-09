SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A gas leak was reported on Wednesday afternoon in the Salt Lake City area with crews on the scene, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The department reports that the leak is at the intersection of 900 S 900 E and is due to construction.

(Salt Lake City Fire Department)



With fire crews on the scene to mediate, SLC Fire Department is telling the public to avoid the area as some evacuations are currently underway for residents and businesses within a half-block radius.

All traffic, on foot and by vehicle, is being denied in the area. There is no estimated time frame for repair yet and no injuries have been reported.

