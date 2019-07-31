Gas leak prompts evacuation of 10 units in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ten units were evacuated after a gas leak Tuesday.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the gas leak happened at 475 North Redwood Road.
Townhomes immediately affected were evacuated as a precaution, according to fire officials.
Dominion Energy was on scene working to control the leak.
No injuries were reported as a result of the gas leak.
Officials said the gas leak was eventually located and controlled and residents were allowed to enter their homes.
