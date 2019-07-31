Newsfore Opt-In Form

Gas leak prompts evacuation of 10 units in Salt Lake City

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ten units were evacuated after a gas leak Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the gas leak happened at 475 North Redwood Road.

Townhomes immediately affected were evacuated as a precaution, according to fire officials.

Dominion Energy was on scene working to control the leak.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gas leak.

Officials said the gas leak was eventually located and controlled and residents were allowed to enter their homes.

