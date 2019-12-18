1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump Watch 6pm News Live Now

Gas leak in Riverton causing traffic delays

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Roads are closed in Riverton as crews respond to a gas leak in the area.

Dispatch says the leak is reported near the Walmart in Riverton located at 13502 South Hamilton View Road (3550 West).

Eastbound lanes are closed at 13400 South.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss