Gas leak in Riverton causing traffic delays

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Roads are closed in Riverton as crews respond to a gas leak in the area.
Dispatch says the leak is reported near the Walmart in Riverton located at 13502 South Hamilton View Road (3550 West).
Eastbound lanes are closed at 13400 South.
Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
