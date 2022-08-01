SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A downtown Salt Lake City area was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a gas leak.

The leak happened in the area of 100 South and State Street when, according to Jacobsen Construction, a gas line was nicked during the installation of an electrical duct bank in the street nearby.

Buildings in the job site area were evacuated as a precautionary measure. That area was then ventilated in order to allow people to return inside the buildings, which was estimated to happen around 2:30 pm

No injuries were reported.

Jacobsen Construction released the following statement regarding the incident:

“There was a utility incident near one of our jobsites along State Street in Salt Lake City early this afternoon. Our response teams — which are trained and prepared for circumstances like this — were activated and they’ve been working with first responders to address the situation quickly.

During the installation of an electrical duct bank in the street near our project, a gas line was nicked. We can report that there are no injuries and that as a precautionary measure, the block and nearby jobsite have been evacuated while Dominion Energy is onsite repairing the line. The gas was shut off at 1:03 p.m. and the area is being ventilated so that the street and jobsite area can be re-opened, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Because downtown construction involves complex and sometimes delicate work, Jacobsen has been proactive in planning and providing ongoing training to help our workers and those near our projects to stay safe, as well as in preparing to respond quickly and effectively in the event of an incident like this.“