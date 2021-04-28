Garth Brooks coming to Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium

Garth Brooks at the CMA Awards After Party (WKRN Video)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s time for “The Dance” – Garth Brooks is coming back to Utah for the first concert in Rice-Eccles Stadium in a decade.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will stop in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

Organizers says the concert will be in-the-round seating with an eight ticket limit per purchase.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets:

At ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

On the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784

Through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on May 6.

All COVID-19 safety rules will apply at the time of the concert.

While Utah’s statewide mask mandate lifted on April 10, 2021, the University of Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium currently still require use of face coverings. Stadium staff will assist in the implementation and execution of safety protocols and work alongside an on-site medical team that will stand by in the event of an emergency.

Garth Brooks recently became the ninth artist to ever receive the Billboard Icon Award during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October.

This isn’t the first major concert announcement for Utah this week – Bon Jovi is bringing a show to three Utah drive-ins in late May. It’s part of the Encore Drive-In Nights, which brought many out of their homes in 2020 with performances from Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, and more to drive-ins and outdoor theatres across the country.

In northern Utah, after concerns that the world-class event wouldn’t return, organizers have announced the Ogden Twilight lineup for the 2021 series.

In early August, Post Malone, DaBaby, and more will take the stage at the Hive Music Festival at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.