Garland semi-truck rollover traps man in vehicle, rescued

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Garland Fire Department (GFD) reports a semi-truck rollover on I-15.

Officials say the crash happened at milepost 391 in Box Elder County.

GFD indicates that the individual was travelling northbound when the accident occurred.

The individual was reportedly trapped between the dashboard and steering wheel when he was found, and has since been rescued taken to the hospital.

(Courtesy of Garland Fire Department)

The individual is in stable condition.

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities are asking folks to please drive carefully if travelling through the area.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.