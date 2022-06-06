WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A garbage truck struck several cars in Bountiful on Friday after the driver failed to navigate a curve correctly.

According to the West Bountiful Police Department, a garbage truck was exiting I-15 northbound at the 400 North off-ramp shortly after 10 a.m. before striking the cars.







Courtesy: West Bountiful Police Department

The truck failed to navigate the curve and traveled over the center median, and struck seven unoccupied cars in the Ramblin’ Roads Family Restaurant parking lot at 544 W 400 N.

The driver of the garbage truck was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

A safety inspection found that the truck has inoperable brakes and other safety violations.

The driver received a citation for the violations.