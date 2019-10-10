Garbage truck drops load after catching fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A garbage truck driver had to drop his load after it’s contents caught fire Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on the Salt Lake City Fire Department twitter, the incident happened just before 10 a.m. near 2700 South 2000 East.

No injuries were reported.

According to waste360.com, drivers can face what they call a “hot load”.

Once a hot load fire has been detected, the driver should immediately call the fire department. Then, if it can be SAFELY accomplished, the driver should eject the load (preferably on a flat, paved service) and then move the truck away from the burning refuse.

SLCFD

SLCFD

SLCFD

