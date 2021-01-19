OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wind storms swept heavily through Weber County with gusts in Ogden up at 89 mph, but city officials say the last storm in September, cleared out most of the trees and debris that could have caused major damage this time around.

Fernando Vera is one Ogden resident who uses windstorms like this, to bring in work.

“It actually was not really bad like the last time, like a few months ago,” said Fernando Vera of Ogden.

He’s going around Ogden cleaning up debris and trash that swept through Ogden last night into early afternoon.

“We had a few trees down, some branches were littered on the roadways, mainly it was garbage cans blown over and that was the worst of it, garbage was blown and directed everywhere,” said Justin Anderson, the Public Services Deputy Director for Ogden city.

The city is relying on residents to clean-up after garbage day went south.

“As far as the garbage that was blown everywhere, the residents, are going to have to if it ends up in their place they are going to have to pick it up and put it back into their cans,” said Anderson.

City officials are asking residents to bring debris to the green waste site on Monroe Boulevard, which will remain open all week until 5 P.M.