Garage door protects home from fire in West Haven

West Haven, Utah (ABC4 News) — Weber, Roy, Riverdale, North Davis, and Clinton units responded to a garage fire Sunday morning, according to Weber Fire District.







Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke coming from the garage. All residents and animals in the home safely evacuated and were not injured. Crews were able to control the fire in half an hour and are still investigating the cause.

The rest of the home avoided damage, likely due to the fact that the door between the garage and the home was closed. Weber Fire recommended keeping garage doors close and making sure the self-closing mechanism on these doors work in the case of a garage fire.

