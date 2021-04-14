Garage and trailer a total loss after fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A garage and a trailer are a total loss after they were engulfed by fire in Weber County.

The Weber and Ogden Fire crews, along with Weber County Sheriffs, responded to a structure fire on 2100 South in West Haven at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they noticed a camp trailer partially under a detached garage covering, and both were fully engulfed.

Crews say wind conditions caused the flames to burn close to the house. Weber fire crews worked hard to protect the house from getting burned and the fire from spreading.

As Weber County Sheriffs worked to extinguish, the fire road was shut down at 2100 South in order for fire crews to get an extra water supply line.

No one was injured during this fire, according to officials.

Officials say both the trailer and garage covering was a total loss with minor heat damage to the home’s exterior.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews say they have a person of interest that is being interviewed about the incident.