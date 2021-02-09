‘Game changer’: Program for struggling Utah families goes virtual

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An age-old practice supporting struggling families is getting an update.

The Utah Department of Health says the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) helps families with nutrition services. To access those benefits, Utah WIC participants used paper checks.

Those checks are now being replaced by an EBT smart card.

The change took effect on February 1. All food packages are now redeemable with an EBT smart card at nearly 300 authorized grocery stores across Utah.

UDOH explains that WIC provides wholesome food, nutrition education, and community support for income-eligible women who are pregnant or post-partum and for infants and children up to five years of age.

Until now, WIC participants had to use paper checks to redeem food benefits. Each qualifying family received a set of checks to use as needed throughout the month. Each of those checks had to be used for specific, nutritious foods.

If they did not purchase every item allocated on the checks, benefits would go unredeemed.

“Time spent in the checkout line was often tedious and embarrassing for participants,” UDOH explains.

New EBT WIC smartcards “are a game changer,” according to officials.

Now, all food benefits for the entire family will be prescribed to one card, which can make quick trips to the store easier. Utah WIC has also launched a WICShopper app that participants can link their accounts to and gain access to resources like prescription balances, informational videos, and healthful recipes.

UDOH reports the number of families receiving WIC benefits is down from recent years. Utah WIC staff hopes to increase participation with the switch to the EBT smartcard.

To find out if you qualify, visit wic.utah.gov or call 1-877-WIC KIDS.