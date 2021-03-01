Gallons of jet fuel leak onto I-80 after 2 semi-trucks, 1 car collide

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City firefighters rushed over to I-80 for reports of a collision between two semi-trucks and a car Monday morning.

On March 1, crews arrived at I-80 near mile marker 182 around 6:00 a.m. to help assist in the incident.

According to the Park City Fire District, after the collision, one of the semi-trucks carrying about 2,500 gallons of jet fuel, rolled and began to leak into the median.

Officers say, crews were quickly able to help clean up the spill and the area.

There are no reported injuries.

Multiple agencies were on scene to further assist the incident; UHP, SCSO, UDOT, Uinta County Fire, and Summit County Health Department.

ABC4 will update as more develops.