UTAH (ABC4) – With Utah experiencing one of its driest years to date, it’s no shock that the state’s water levels have dropped significantly. As of April 15, 99.39% of the beehive state is in severe drought according to the Utah Division of Water Resources (DWR).
Utah DWR says twenty-eight of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Overall statewide storage is 58% of capacity. This time last year, reservoirs were about 67% of capacity.
ABC4 gathered some before and after images of some of Utah’s lakes and reservoirs from Nearmap.