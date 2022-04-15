UTAH (ABC4) – With Utah experiencing one of its driest years to date, it’s no shock that the state’s water levels have dropped significantly. As of April 15, 99.39% of the beehive state is in severe drought according to the Utah Division of Water Resources (DWR).

Utah DWR says twenty-eight of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Overall statewide storage is 58% of capacity. This time last year, reservoirs were about 67% of capacity.

ABC4 gathered some before and after images of some of Utah’s lakes and reservoirs from Nearmap.

Utah Lake – August 2020 Utah Lake – September 2021





Hyrum Reservoir – August 2019 Hyrum Reservoir – September 2021





Willard Bay – March 2018 Willard Bay – September 2021





Sand Hollow – September 2019 Sand Hollow – November 2020





Sand Hollow – June 2021