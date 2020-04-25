Gail Miller Resource Center confirms first positive case of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Gail Miller Resource Center in Salt Lake City has identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is working directly with the services providers and will be testing individuals who are considered at risk for exposure. Officials say that includes “about a hundred” clients.

Officials say weeks of enhanced procedures to prevent the spread of the virus delayed a positive case for as long as possible. Those procedures included extra cleaning, further separation inside the resource center, and daily screenings for temperature or other symptoms, followed by testing, as needed.

