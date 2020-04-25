SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Gail Miller Resource Center in Salt Lake City has identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Salt Lake County Health Department is working directly with the services providers and will be testing individuals who are considered at risk for exposure. Officials say that includes “about a hundred” clients.
RELATED: Intermountain Healthcare adding testing services for people experiencing homelessness
Officials say weeks of enhanced procedures to prevent the spread of the virus delayed a positive case for as long as possible. Those procedures included extra cleaning, further separation inside the resource center, and daily screenings for temperature or other symptoms, followed by testing, as needed.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Disney theme parks may remain closed until 2021, financial analyst predicts
- Michigan senator explains wearing questionable mask believed to be Confederate flag
- UC San Francisco to support Navajo Nation during coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Herbert announces investigation into $800k hydroxychloroquine purchase
- Gail Miller Resource Center confirms first positive case of COVID-19