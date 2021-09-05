Future I-15 traffic impacted, new Virgin River bridge planned

LITTLEFIELD, Arizona (ABC4) – Utahns traveling to Las Vegas and beyond should plan ahead for lane closures in the future.

The Virgin River Bridge along 1-15 (Milepost 9) in Arizona will be replaced with a new bridge in the next few years, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The bridge is near Southern Utah, in the town of Littlefield, Arizona. Drivers making their way into Utah or traveling towards Las Vegas and California will be affected.

Map showing the location of planned Virgin River Bridge construction. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Construction closures will begin this spring and continue through the spring of 2023, officials say.

“Arizona’s 29-mile segment of I-15 directly connects Nevada and Utah and is a heavily traveled commercial and economic corridor linking southern California with the Rocky Mountain region,” says ADOT.

Officials say drivers should expect lane restrictions during construction, first along the northbound lanes and then the southbound lanes.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained for drivers throughout the project.

Planned repairs and construction work include replacing abutment foundations, piers, and the bridge deck, along with installing new pavement, pavement markings, guardrails, and signage.

“The purpose of the project is to remedy the bridge’s structural deficiencies so that I-15 can continue to accommodate truck traffic and facilitate the movement of people, goods, and services while minimizing maintenance requirements,” says ADOT. “This will help ADOT meet its long-range goal of maintaining I-15 as an essential trade and truck route linking Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.”