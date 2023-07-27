SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Memorial services for Patricia Holland, 81, the wife of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Jeffrey Holland, will be livestreamed tomorrow, Friday, July 28.

A public service is also being held at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City at 11 a.m., Friday. The livestream can be watched in its entirety at the church’s website. There will be no public viewing, according to LDS church officials, and a graveside service set for St. George will be private for family only.

No cameras will be allowed in the Conference Center and no video or audio recording will be allowed.

Patricia Terry Holland died “peacefully” on July 20 after a “brief hospitalization,” the Church reported. Information on the cause of her death has not been released.

Pat Holland met Jefferey Holland at Dixie High School, describing him as “the handsomest boy in the school.” They were married in 1963 in the St. George Utah Temple after five years of dating.

She is survived by her husband, three children, Matthew, Mary Alice, and David, and her thirteen grandchildren.