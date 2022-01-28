Funeral services begin for second victim of Hunter High School shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Funeral services have begun for Tivani Lopati in West Valley City. Lopati is the second victim killed in the recent shooting at Hunger High School, along with 15-year old Paul Tahi.

In an obituary posted online, the Lopati family said:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our deepest gratitude and sincere love to our whole West Valley City community and neighboring communities near and far, Hunter wolverines nation, and especially our dearest families… with your love and support for our little family through this tragic loss. It has all been truly felt and has not gone unnoticed!”

The third victim, Ephraim Asiata, is still recovering in the hospital but posted a tweet on Thursday thanking the community for prayers and remembering Tahi and Lopati.