Funeral scheduled for Utah firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah firefighter who passed away due to complications with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated will be laid to rest this weekend.

In late October, Unified Fire confirmed the passing of 61-year-old Capt. Merrill Bone. He was a 36-year veteran of the fire service and passed away due to complications of the virus.

Bone’s death is considered a line of duty death, according to Unified Fire.

He began his career with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, where he held the ranks of firefighter and paramedic. Bone was a member of the Heavy Rescue Program and an active member of UTTF1, where he was deployed multiple times, including to New York City following the events of September 11, 2001.

Bone retired from Salt Lake City Fire after 20 years in 2006 and joined Unified Fire Authority shortly after as a paramedic. He held the ranks of paramedic and was mostly promoted to captain.

“Captain Bone, although you may be gone you will never be forgotten,” the department said.

According to his obituary, Bone “never took the lives of others for granted, he was vaccinated against Covid-19, but his fight had left his immune system compromised.”

A viewing for Bone will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Larkin Mortuary in Riverton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Olympus High School in Holladay.