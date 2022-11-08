SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Arrangements have been made to honor the life and legacy of ABC4’s senior crime and justice reporter, Antonio Marcos Ortiz.

Friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor at 3651 south 900 east in Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the parking on the north side of the building.

A Memorial Mass will also be held to honor Marcos on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church at 300 east 11800 south in Draper.

Donations in Marcos’ honor may be made to the Catholic Community Services of Utah. Those wishing to send flowers, condolences, or donate to his family and friends, may do so by visiting his obituary page.