Funeral home owner sentenced to prison time for attempting to have sex with minor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The owner of a Utah funeral home was sentenced to prison time for attempting to have sex with a minor.

In 3rd District Court Monday morning, a judge sentenced Lonnie Kent Nyman, of Millville, to time in the Utah State Prison.

Nyman was sentenced for convictions for witness tampering, obstruction of justice, dealing harmful materials to a minor, and two counts of luring a minor by internet or text.

Nyman received sentences of up to five years in prison for each felony along with up to one year of jail time for each misdemeanor. The felony sentences are to run concurrently with each other. But the jail sentence is to run consecutively. Court records indicate Nyman elected to serve his jail sentence at the Utah State Prison.

Nyman, who was originally charged with 11 felonies, pleaded guilty to three third-degree felonies and two misdemeanor counts of luring a minor back in June.

The charges stem from several interactions Nyman had with a 17-year-old boy he met on a dating app. Investigators said Nyman was aware of the minor’s age and knew his identity.

