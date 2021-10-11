LIVE NOW: Funeral being held for U of U’s Aaron Lowe

MESQUITE, Tex. (ABC4) – Family and friends are gathering to remember the life of Aaron Lowe, a University of Utah Football player killed in September.

On September 26, Salt Lake City Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Buk M. Buk and took him into custody. He is accused of shooting and killing Lowe and as well as shooting and seriously wounding an unidentified 20-year-old female at a house party. The unidentified female currently remains in critical condition.

New eyewitness accounts report the suspect was an uninvited guest at a house party “causing problems.” Buk was seen saying something in a low voice to another guest before retrieving a pistol from the person’s shoulder bag.

Police say Buk took the pistol, walked out of the home and crossed the street, where he fired two to three shots at Lowe and an unidentified female. Both victims fell to the ground immediately. Police say Buk shot at them five to six more times while they were on the ground.

Lowe died on the scene and the unidentified female has been transported to the hospital for surgery where she still remains in critical condition. The suspect was arrested while currently on probation for a previous felony charge.

You can watch a live stream of the funeral above.