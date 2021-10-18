Funeral arrangements set for U of U Police sergeant who passed away while on duty

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It has been five days since a University of Utah Police Department sergeant passed away while on duty. Now, his family and friends are preparing to lay him to rest.

The University of Utah Police confirmed on October 13 that 59-year-old Kory Newbold died of a medical condition. Specifics on Newbold’s death have not been released.

“He was a beloved member of our team and had served the U community since 2014,” U of U Police said in a statement. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Monday morning, U of U Police shared details for Newbold’s funeral.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, October 21, at the Institute of Religion at the U, 1780 E South Campus Drive. A viewing will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. and the service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Graveside service is estimated to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be at the Redwood Memorial Cemetery at 6500 S Redwood Road in West Jordan.

Newbold’s funeral comes as the campus community continues to mourn the death of Aaron Lowe, a University of Utah football player shot and killed at a house party in Sugar House in late September.