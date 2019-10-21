Fundraiser held Sunday to support ‘Operation Christmas Child’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Volunteers in Salt Lake City hosted an arts/crafts and bake sale to benefit Operation Christmas Child on Sunday.

For 23 years, Salt Lake area residents have been a part of Operation Christmas Child – a children’s project that shares the true meaning of Christmas with needy children around the world.

In the coming weeks, residents will fill shoe boxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

The shoebox gift goal for the Salt Lake are is to collect 15,300 shoe box gifts, contributing to the 2019 International shoe box goal of reaching 11 million children in need.

For more information, you can visit their website at https://www.calvaryslc.org/missions/operation-christmas-child