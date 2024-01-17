LAST UPDATED: 1/17/23, 7:50 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An overnight storm has prompted some schools to either delay the start of the school day, hold classes virtually, or call a snow day altogether. ABC4 is keeping a running list as schools make announcements on how this morning’s storm affects them.

This post will be updated in real-time as new information becomes available. Refresh this page for the latest.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Alpine School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Anthem Prep No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Ascent Academy Farmington campus delayed start. School will begin at 10:25 a.m. Saratoga Springs campus will begin on schedule. “We will not mark any students tardy.”

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Sandy No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Box Elder School District Virtual learning day. Attend school from home and access assignments via email/canvas. Assignments made available at 10 a.m.

Cache County School District All schools will operate on a regular schedule. “This decision was made after monitoring weather and road conditions throughout the night. Staff, parents, and students traveling to school should plan for and take the extra time required to arrive at school safely.”

Canyon Rim Academy No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Canyons School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Davis School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Granite School District All schools will operate on a regular schedule. “We anticipate a normal start to the school day, but please take your time and travel safely this morning. As always, schools will be lenient with tardies and absences related to weather.”

Highmark Charter School in South Weber Two-hour delayed start. Classes will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Juab County School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Juan Diego Catholic No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Judge Memorial Catholic No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Jordan School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Logan School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Kane School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Mana Academy Charter No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Millard School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Morgan School District Two-hour delayed start. Preschools canceled.

Murray School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Nebo School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

North Star Academy in Bluffdale No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

NUAMES Early College High School Two-hour delayed start. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Ogden School District Two-hour delayed start. Half-day morning programs are canceled. Half-day afternoon programs have no change.

Our Lady of Lourdes School in Salt Lake City No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Paradigm Charter Schools No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Provo School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Salt Lake School District All schools will operate on a regular schedule. “Give yourself extra time to travel to school. During adverse conditions, we encourage parents to make attendance decisions for their children based on their specific ability to get to school safely.”

Spectrum Academy No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Summit Academy No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Tooele School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Wasatch School District No Update for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Weber School District All schools will operate on a regular schedule. “Travel times will be slower due to the timing of this snowstorm. Plan ahead. Give yourself extra time. During adverse conditions, we encourage parents to make attendance decisions for their children based on their specific ability to get to school safely.”



UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGES