Full-Day kindergarten bill moves forward in Utah House

UTAH (ABC4) – On Tuesday, the House Education Committee voted 10-2 in favor of a bill that would give all Utah families the option of sending their child to full-day kindergarten.

Supporters of the H.B. 193 say just 30 percent of kids in Utah have the option to attend a full day of kindergarten. That is the lowest in the country. Next in line is Alaska at around 70 percent.

Elizabeth Garbe with United Way of Salt Lake says several studies show the benefits of sending a child to a full day of kindergarten.

“They’re better prepared in their math and reading skills, as well as socially, they’re interacting with their peers, and experiencing new things,” said Garbe.

Under the proposed bill, all school districts would be required to provide the option of full-day kindergarten.

“The bill has been favorably endorsed by every school district in the state,” said bill sponsor Rep. Steve Waldrip.

Waldrip said over three years it will cost 80 million dollars… coming from the income tax fund.

“If you look at the cost of remedial education, it’s staggering. And so to put a little bit of money up front to get these kids off on the right foot to give them the resources and the tools they need to be successful, will save us thousands of dollars per child down the road,” said Waldrip.

A vast majority of the people at the meeting spoke in favor of the bill, but some expressed concern over what kind of effect it could have on families who want their child to attend a half-day of kindergarten, which has happened in some districts.

Supporters insist this is just about making sure all families can choose what’s right for their child.