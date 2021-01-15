Fugitive from Arizona arrested after barricading himself in Draper hotel with teenage son

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) — A fleeing fugitive out of Arizona was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a Draper hotel Wednesday.

According to a probable cause statement, Jeffrey Dean Bingham and his 15-year-old son walked into a Mountain America Credit Union in Provo and cashed a fraudulent $1957.63 check, which Bingham had altered to make it appear as it had been addressed to him.

Officials quickly learned that the check was reported stolen from Salt Lake Hardware Supply in Bluffdale.

On Dec. 22, Bingham and his son returned to Provo and cashed another fraudulent check at a Zions Bank. Bingham had again altered the check to make it appear as though the check had been addressed to him, a probable cause statement said.

Police were able to positively identify Bingham and his son through surveillance footage at the bank, later learning the Bingham was a wanted fugitive out of Maricoupa County, Arizona.

A Zions Bank fraud investigator later contacted the Provo Police Department and reported that Bingham’s fraudulent checks caused several Zion’s Bank customers to lose a total of $12,722.38. Zions Bank reported an additional $10,586.11 loss due to the fraudulent checks, according to a probable cause statement.

Bingham also had outstanding arrested warrants for aggravated identity theft and had committed multiple felony frauds in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona from Oct. 15 to Dec. 22, 2020.

Officers from the Provo and Draper police departments were able to locate Bingham in a Draper hotel with his son on Jan. 13. After officers from the Draper Police Department confronted Bingham, he barricaded himself and his son inside the hotel. A probable cause statement said that Draper Police officers then made a forced entry into the hotel room and take Bingham into custody.

A Draper Police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Bingham was later booked into the Utah County Jail for the following charges:

-Pattern of unlawful activity

-Fraud

-Forgery

-Criminal Simulation

-Possession of stolen property.

Bingham is being held without bail.