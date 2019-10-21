Fuel tank ruptures after semi crash on I-15 in Washington City

Firefighters respond to a semitractor-trailer fire on Interstate 15 southbound near mile marker 15, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2019

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A semitractor trailer hauling eggs caught fire after striking a guardrail and rupturing one of it’s fuel tanks, according to St. George News.

Troopers said the crash happened Sunday morning just before 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near exit 16.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from under the cab of the semi. The driver was able to exit the semi safely however some firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation trying to fight the fire.

Traffic was diverted into one of the new lanes near the median that are not fully ready for travelers.

Guardrai, or crash attenuator, is extensively damaged in semitractor-trailer crash on Interstate 15 southbound near mile marker 15, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

The fire took 40 minutes to extinguish.

